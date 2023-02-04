Joey King Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Fiancé Steven Piet: 'My Love'

Joey King is celebrating another year of being in love with fiancé Steven Piet.

The Golden Globe nominee, 23, marked her fourth anniversary with the filmmaker, 31, Friday on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of throwback photos and videos from moments in their relationship. "Happy Anniversary my love," King wrote in the caption.

Her message also included lyrics from the Swedish song "Tjugonde" by Amason, which roughly translates to: "Beneath the surface the crocodiles, barracuda, great whites / And in the trees there's brooding vultures / But right now they're leaving us alone."

King met Piet when he directed two episodes of her 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act, which earned her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

The Bullet Train actress announced their engagement on Instagram last March with photos from the desert proposal. "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she wrote at the time.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King started in the caption. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She added: "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

King, who previously dated her Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi in 2018, has said she would never date another actor again. "No, I couldn't," she said on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show in 2020.

"I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough," King added at the time. "It's really tough."