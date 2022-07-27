Joey King Calls Bullet Train Costar Brad Pitt One of the 'Coolest Humans to Work With'

Joey King loved every minute of making Bullet Train with Brad Pitt.

"Where do I start?" the 22-year-old said during an interview with Digital Spy about her Oscar-winning costar. "I've been acting for almost 19 years now which is actually insane, but I grew up in L.A. But this movie, stepping on to this set, I felt like I just touched down in Los Angeles. I felt so fish-out-of-water, like imposter syndrome."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's f---ing Brad Pitt at the end of the day," added King.

The Kissing Booth alum stars opposite Pitt, 58, plus Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon and more in the action-comedy Bullet Train.

"We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they're so talented and have such cool careers, but because they're the coolest humans to work with," she said of the cast. Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him. ... It doesn't get better than these people, just on human level and on a talent level."

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: (L-R) Actors Joey King, Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "Bullet Train" photocall at Akademie der Kuenste on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty for Sony Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last month, Pitt spoke about his role in Bullet Train, in which he plays an assassin who's just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty.

"You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again," Pitt said of his character to GQ. "That was that. 'I got this, I'm good to go!' "