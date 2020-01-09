Joey King and Logan Browning Named 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Ambassadors

Rising stars Joey King and Logan Browning have been named as Ambassadors for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air Sunday, Jan. 19.

In their newly announced roles, the two actresses will participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events and share their thoughts on the ceremony via social media.

Browning, 30, will be attending the Cocktails with the SAG Awards event on Jan. 16, while the pair will take part in the Official Carpet Rollout on Jan. 17.

King (The Kissing Both), 20, is a SAG Award nominee this year for her performance in Hulu’s anthology series The Act. For her role, she’s also been nominated for an Emmy Award, Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe.

Image zoom Logan Browning and Joey King Presley Ann/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Browning is best known for her work in Netflix’s Dear White People, which returns for its fourth and final season later this year. She also recently starred opposite Allison Williams in the Netflix film The Perfection.

No announcement has been made as to whether this year’s ceremony will feature a host after Megan Mullally led the show last year, following Kristen Bell in 2018. Traditionally, presenters throughout the show took the place of an emcee.

The 2020 SAG Awards air live on Jan. 19, 2020 on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m (PT) / 8 p.m. (ET).