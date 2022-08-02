"We work really well together," the actress recently said of her relationship

Joey King and Fiancé Steven Piet Step Out Together at L.A. Premiere of Bullet Train

Joey King has her fiancé by her side.

The actress, who marked her 23rd birthday over the weekend, was joined by her producer/director fiancé Steven Piet, 31, t at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Bullet Train Monday night.

King met Piet while making the Hulu series The Act, which earned her an Emmy nomination. The pair got engaged earlier this year on Feb. 2.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote on Instagram announcing the news. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She continued at the time, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Joey King, Steven Piet arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

King recently told Allure about why she and Piet are a great fit.

"We work really well together. We also just really love spending time together," she said. "So getting to do something where we're both doing what we love and we get to hang out with each other, [that's] the best. I think he's so talented. He thinks the same about me. We really love just being able to put our minds together."

Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The Kissing Booth alum also shared an update on wedding planning and how her perspective on the matter has changed over time: "Before we got engaged, when I kind of knew what might happen, one of my best friends was like, 'Do you have a wedding Pinterest board?' I said, 'No.' And she was like, 'Are you f---ing nuts?' I guess when I dreamed about my wedding, all this s--- was in place already. I wasn't picking [it] out, it was just there."