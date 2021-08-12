Joel Kinnaman Facing Rape Investigation After Getting Restraining Order Against Accuser

The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman claimed last week that a woman was attempting to extort him with allegations of rape, but she says she never asked for money and stands by her allegations

Swedish authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into disputed rape charges against Joel Kinnaman, a week after he obtained a restraining order against a woman who he claimed was "attempting to extort" money from him through threats.

The 41-year-old actor, known for The Suicide Squad and the TV series The Killing, revealed in a lengthy statement on Instagram Friday that he filed for a restraining order that morning "against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me."

Naming the alleged accuser as Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, Kinnaman claimed he "had a brief romantic relationship" with her in late 2018, but she later "resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Davis, who alleges Kinnaman raped her, denied having "ever threatened or asked for money." She has been outspoken about the accusations on her Instagram account, claiming Kinnaman is "lying" and that she told his team she was "choosing to go to the cops [and] that's why they making things up."

On Wednesday, E! News and TMZ reported that the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed there is an investigation into accusations made against Kinnaman, now in its early stages.

"The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision," a spokesperson for the authorities told E! News.

Representatives for Kinnaman and the Swedish Prosecution Authority did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Kinnaman's attorney reportedly told E! News in a statement that the actor "will be cooperating with police to clear his name."

"The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman — including that he had sex with her against her will — unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more," the attorney said. "Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name."

In his Instagram statement, Kinnaman claimed he and Davis "met up in New York and had consensual sex" in November 2018 and again the following month, "but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely."

He went on to say that in 2019 and 2020, Davis asked "to meet up" and sent "sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond."

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale attend Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Afterward, Kinnaman alleged, her "communications became more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time."

Kinnaman said in his Los Angeles court filing that he and Davis had "a lengthy telephone conversation," in "which she knew was being recorded," on July 25 of this year. He further alleged that Davis "more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual" during the conversation, yet "reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands."

"At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?' " he alleged. "She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother...who pointed a rifle at my manager."

"Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order," Kinnaman continued.

He ended his message by insisting he wants "to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault."

"That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort," Kinnaman said. "More importantly — this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."