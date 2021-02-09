"When we got to the bottom, there were two police officers waiting for us," Joel Kinnaman said of his sunrise hike proposal with fiancée Kelly Gale

Joel Kinnaman Broke the Law (and Got in Trouble with Police!) to Nail the Perfect Proposal

Joel Kinnaman went above and beyond to create the perfect proposal for his now-fiancée, Kelly Gale — but it wasn't without its snags.

The actor, 41, recounted the recent adventure to Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, explaining that he and Gale, 25, were recently in Hawaii for a month and he wanted to take advantage of the scenery to pop the question.

"My girl, she loves sunrises, so I had this whole idea — I was gonna take her on this sunrise hike and I was gonna take her on the top of the mountain and we were gonna meditate at the top and then I was gonna propose," he explained.

But Kinnaman "realized halfway [through] the drive that it was getting light way too early," which made him start "gunning it" as they drove toward their destination.

"I was like, 'We need to get there! We need to get to the top! We gotta meditate!' She was like, 'Okay, calm down,' " he recalled.

Image zoom Joel Kinnaman

"I was gonna sit there, at sunrise, and then propose. This was my plan," Kinnaman shared. "And I was already late so I started running, and we got off track."

"So we were in these thorny bushes and she was like, 'Are you sure about this?' I was like, 'Can you see the sun?! Is this the spot?!' " he continued. "And she was like, 'No, but I'm getting cut by all these thorny bushes.' I was like, 'This way, hurry up! We gotta meditate!' "

Luckily, there was still "soft morning light" when they reached the top, and Kinnaman found the "perfect" spot to propose. So he got down on one knee and "did the deed."

The two then stayed at the top of the summit for about an hour, calling their parents to give them the good news and basking in their newly engaged bliss.

But there was one other problem aside from having to beat the clock. Taking the risk of going at all, the actor explained that it was an "illegal hike" on "private property." But it was worth it for Kinnaman, who had "heard it was the best sunrise hike."

"When we got to the bottom, there were two police officers waiting for us," he told Fallon, 46. "And [Kelly] was like, 'You said it was gonna be okay.' 'Cause there were all these '[No] Trespassing' signs that were posted at the beginning of the hike."

"And then the [officer] came up and he was like, 'You know you've been trespassing, right?' " Kinnaman said.