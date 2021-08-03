Pucker Up! Joel Kinnaman Kisses Fiancée Kelly Gale at Premiere of The Suicide Squad

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale shared a smooch Monday at the L.A. premiere of his superhero flick The Suicide Squad, in theaters and on HBO Max Friday

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale attend the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021

DC date night!

Joel Kinnaman was accompanied by fiancée Kelly Gale at the Monday premiere of his new superhero flick The Suicide Squad, held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple coordinated in summer-friendly hues, with Kinnaman, 41, looking dashing in a light-colored textured suit over a white button-up shirt and white shoes.

Model Gale, 26, posed alongside her beau on the red carpet in a backless high-neck, long-sleeved white gown and strappy, sparkly heels. She wore her hair in a braided top knot, completing the glam look with drop earrings.

At one point, the pair leaned in close for a kiss, with Kinnaman wrapping an arm around his fiancée and placing it on the small of her back.

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale attend Warner Bros. Premiere Of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kinnaman announced his engagement to Gale in January, alongside a pair of photos from his sweet hilltop proposal moment.

But pulling off the surprise wasn't as serene an experience as the pictures may have made it seem. The following month, the actor recounted the adventure on The Tonight Show, explaining that his idea of proposing during a sunrise hike almost backfired since they were on private property.

"When we got to the bottom, there were two police officers waiting for us," Kinnaman told host Jimmy Fallon. "And [Kelly] was like, 'You said it was gonna be okay.' 'Cause there were all these '[No] Trespassing' signs that were posted at the beginning of the hike."

And though the star explained he'd done it to propose, the officer told him, " 'Look, I appreciate the sentimental s---, but you still trespassed,' " Kinnaman said, adding with a laugh, "That's verbatim; he said that."

Reprising his role as Rick Flag from 2016's Suicide Squad in the sequel, Kinnaman said in a recent interview with Variety that the new movie is "a different universe" — one that is "a very hilarious and depraved place."

"It just takes it to another level. It's an insane film," he said. "At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing."

The actor praised The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, for its "drive," "comedic timing" and flow, adding, "I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger."