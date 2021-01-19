Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019

Joel Kinnaman Is Engaged to Model Kelly Gale: 'Forever Yours'

Congratulations are in order for Joel Kinnaman!

The Suicide Squad star, 41, announced his engagement to model Kelly Gale in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a photo from the romantic proposal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She said no. Jus kiddin..." he jokingly captioned a picture of himself down on one knee.

Gale, 25, also confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, posting a shot of the couple sharing a kiss atop of a cliff overlooking the coast.

In the picture, the Victoria's Secret model can be seeing wearing a diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger.

"Yours forever❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two were showered with congratulatory messages from friends and famous followers, including Kinnaman's ex-wife Cleo Wattenstrom and former girlfriend Olivia Munn.

"💓💓💓," Wattenstrom commented on Kinnaman's post, while Munn wrote, "💯💯💯💯."

Meanwhile, model Sara Sampaio commented under Gale's post, "Awwwww 😍😍 congratulations 😘😘😘."

Kinnaman and Wattenstrom split in late 2018 after two years of marriage, according to Us Weekly.

Prior to his relationship with Wattenstrom, the Altered Carbon actor had dated Munn for two years before splitting in 2014.

Image zoom Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/Getty Images

Kinnaman went public with his relationship with Gale in 2019. That October, the two made their red carpet debut at the premiere of For All Mankind.

Last year, Gale revealed that they had adopted a dog together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Guess who just became puppy parents? We rescued this little cutie yesterday😍🐶 ," Gale wrote in a March 22 post. "In the wake of this pandemic a lot of dog shelters are closing and dogs are being killed. Many dogs are in need for temporary or permanent homes. If you are thinking of getting a dog please consider rescuing a doggy in need of a home instead of going to a breeder."