Joel Kinnaman Claims Woman Trying to 'Extort' Him After Consensual Sex, Gets Restraining Order

Joel Kinnaman says the woman "has been threatening to physically harm me and my family" and "attempting to extort money" from him

Joel Kinnaman has obtained a restraining order against a former sexual partner whom he alleges is "threatening to publicize false information about" him — including that he "had sex with her against her will."

The Suicide Squad actor, 41, released a lengthy statement on Instagram Friday revealing he'd filed for the order (obtained by PEOPLE) that morning "against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me."

Naming the alleged woman as Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, Kinnaman claims that he "had a brief romantic relationship" with her in late 2018, but she later "resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands."

According to the actor's allegations to the court, said demands included "money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more."

Kinnaman claims that he and Magnusson "met up in New York and had consensual sex" in November 2018 and again the following month, "but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work. The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely."

He goes on to say that in 2019 and 2020, Magnusson asked "to meet up" and sent "sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond." (Kinnaman is engaged to model Kelly Gale, whom he proposed to earlier this year.)

Afterward, Kinnaman alleges, her "communications became more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time."

Kinnaman says he and Magnusson had "a lengthy telephone conversation," in "which she knew was being recorded," on July 25 of this year. He further alleges that Magnusson "more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual" during the conversation, yet "reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was against her will unless I met her demands."

"At one point, she stated, 'Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?' " he goes on. "She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including her brother, a convicted felon, who pointed a rifle at my manager."

"Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order," Kinnaman continues.

He ends his message by insisting he wants "to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault."

"That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort," Kinnaman says. "More importantly — this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."

Magnusson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.