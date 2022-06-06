How Pride & Prejudice's Commentary on 'Class and Society' Inspired Gay Rom-Com Fire Island

Fire Island writer/star Joel Kim Booster says he related to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice when he saw "how gay men did the same things within our own community"

Joel Kim Booster is explaining how an iconic novel from the 1800s directly inspired his very modern gay rom-com.

Fire Island is now streaming on Hulu, and its star/screenwriter Booster, 34, says in a behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE that his take on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice stemmed from a real-life trip to the New York island.

"On my first trip to Fire Island, the book that I brought was Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen," he recalls. "Her observations about class and society did scan onto my experience being on this island, seeing how gay men did the same things within our own community."

Booster plays Noah in the movie, about a friend group trying to make the most of one of their last trips to the titular LGBTQ hotspot as a group. New connections are formed and broken along the way, à la Pride and Prejudice storylines.

Costar Conrad Ricamora (from How to Get Away with Murder) plays Will, Fire Island's stand-in Mr. Darcy. He says, "The fact that it's a gay love story is already flipping it on its head so much."

Directed by Andrew Ahn, Fire Island also stars Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller and more.

Booster recently told Entertainment Weekly more about the 2016 summer trip to Fire Island with Yang that sparked his idea for the story.

"I didn't realize how much weight I was carrying around existing in largely heterosexual spaces, especially as a standup comic," Booster said. "All of my coworkers were straight, and to go out there with other mostly gay comedians and have this freedom was really life-changing for me."

He added, "I set out to tell a story that was deeply personal for me and my friendship with Bowen Yang."