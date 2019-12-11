Joe Pesci Releases New Music with Adam Levine as He Collects Acting Nominations for The Irishman

Image zoom Joe Pesci Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Joe Pesci is a performer of all trades — just still don’t call him funny like clown.

While raking in praise and acclaim for his supporting role in Martin Scorsese‘s new crime drama The Irishman, the 76-year-old actor has now released a fully realized jazz album, featuring Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on two tracks, no less.

Titled Pesci… Still Singing, the album, out now, includes 13 songs that totals just over an hour of Pesci’s musical take on classics like “I’ll Be Seeing You” and “‘Round Midnight.” Levine lends his vocals to “Baby Girl” and “My Cherie Amour,” a 1969 Motown hit by Stevie Wonder.

On Monday, Pesci scored a Golden Globe nomination for his work as Russell Bufalino in The Irishman, his return to the big screen after an extended hiatus. The star’s awards season momentum was continued on Wednesday when the SAG awards also recognized his work.

And this isn’t the Oscar winner’s first studio album, either. In 1998, the actor released Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You, for which Pesci revisited his character from the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny, resulting in a decidedly humorous collection of songs.

On that record, Pesci even tried his hand at rapping with the (very ’90s hip-hop) entry “Wise Guy.”

RELATED: The Irishman Has Been Streamed by Over 26 Million Netflix Accounts in 7 Days, Company Claims

Image zoom Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro in The Irishman Niko Tavernise

Pesci, who became a household name with performances in cinematic standouts like Goodfellas, Home Alone and Raging Bull, served as a lounge performer before finding success on-camera.

“I’ve always loved jazz music and this project has been a lot of fun to work on with some great people,” Pesci told USA Today in a statement last month. “It was a pleasure to work with Adam Levine and other good friends such as Bob Gaudio and Arturo Sandoval on recreating some classic songs.”

He added: “This record took many years to come to life and has become a tribute to my longtime friend Jimmy Scott. Thank you all and enjoy.”

When I first heard Joe Pesci sing, I was astonished. I begged him to let me produce a record with him. He finally let me. I’m so happy his musical talent is no longer the best kept secret in town. Congrats Mr. Pesci. https://t.co/GPjVyiqcAl pic.twitter.com/tlNjBU9IZ8 — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) November 29, 2019

When the album made its debut on Nov. 29, Levine, 40, shared his excitement for the project on Twitter.

“When I first heard Joe Pesci sing, I was astonished. I begged him to let me produce a record with him. He finally let me,” he wrote. “I’m so happy his musical talent is no longer the best kept secret in town. Congrats Mr. Pesci.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin’s Mostly Silent Role in The Irishman: ‘She’s Terrific’

Clocking in at more than three hours, The Irishman sees Pesci team up with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin for an epic telling of Charles Brandt’s bestselling nonfiction book I Heard You Paint Houses.

The movie follows the life of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), a hustler and hitman who served as an American labor union official and later confessed to the killing of Teamster labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

The Irishman is now available to stream on Netflix.