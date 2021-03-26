The sweet surprise reminded the couple of their courtship in New Orleans, Joe Manganiello explained

Joe Manganiello Shares the 'Romantic' Surprise He Got for Sofía Vergara on Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Joe Manganiello is reflecting on the sweet surprise he got for wife Sofia Vegara to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary back in November.

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Friday's episode with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the Shoplifters of the World actor, 44, revealed the romantic way the pair commemorated their anniversary together.

"Well, she surprised me. She put together a picnic outdoors, so we went outdoors, she put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets. I showed up with a blue mohawk!" he said with a laugh while sharing a picture from the outing. "Sorry for ruining our anniversary!"

"I got her — so, our courtship was in New Orleans. She was shooting a movie there with Reese Witherspoon and I was on a press tour. I took out a block of like 40 hours, I flew into New Orleans, said I'm taking you on a date, set up this elaborate date through New Orleans, and then flew back out," he recalled. "Came back two weeks later and we got to spend the time."

Joe Manganiello Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

To recapture the magic of their early "romantic" dates in New Orleans, Manganiello said he found a food truck in Los Angeles that does authentic beignets — so he rented it.

"The truck pulled up during the picnic for us to go get dessert, to remind us of our courtship," he said.

Recently chatting with People (the TV Show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara (who is Sofia's cousin), Manganiello opened up about isolating at home amid the pandemic with his wife.

"The best thing [about isolating] is eating dinner together every night and the fact that I don't have to travel and that I'm here all the time and I get to see her," Manganiello said.

Manganiello also shared what television shows he and Vergara have been watching while staying at home. "Sofía had never seen The Sopranos, Mad Men or The Wire," he said. "So we watched every single episode of all of those shows, and a bunch of others too during the pandemic."

"It was like revisiting all the golden eras of TV that she had never seen before, which was really fun," he added.