Joe Manganiello Says ‘I’m Retired’ When It Comes to the Possibility of Another Magic Mike

Big Dick Richie has hung up his banana hammock.

After doing two Magic Mike movies, Joe Manganiello tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the possibility of making a third, "I'm retired."

The actor, 43, does, however, keep in touch with his Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL costar Matt Bomer, who he went to acting school with at Carnegie Mellon University in Manganiello's hometown of Pittsburgh.

"We always talk," Manganiello says. "I got so much from going to the drama school that I went to in terms of learning and technique, but one of the great things that I got is all of the friends I have that work in the business. And one of the great things is the friendship that I have with Matt. Matt and I always stay in touch, and talk and catch up, and grab lunch."

Image zoom Matt Bomer

Manganiello's upcoming movies still required him to pull off some majors moves, but nothing as suggestive as his Magic Mike hip thrusting and striptease. As a jewel thief in Netflix's The Sleepover, for example, he enjoyed partaking in "big choreographed fight scenes."

"It was a way to make people laugh through physicality and tell the story that way, which was really fun," Manganiello says.

In his upcoming action-adventure movie Archenemy, due out in 2021, "we got to tell the story through combat," Manganiello says.

Hitting his home gym six days a week helps Manganiello stay in shape for demanding physical roles. "It's different at 43 than it was 33," he says of stuntwork, "but it's a lot of fun."

Image zoom Joe Manganiello and Malin Akerman in The Sleepover. Claire Folger/Netflix

Looking back on another one of his earlier roles, as True Blood's Alcide Herveaux, makes Manganiello feel proud.

"What was exciting about it for me was being a part of the HBO family during the peak years of the golden era of television," he says. "I'm so proud to have been a part of a show that, in its own way, pioneered a lot of the way that TV was."