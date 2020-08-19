"We’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

Joe Manganiello: Nearly 5 Years of Marriage to Sofia Vergara Proves 'My Instincts Were Right'

Although Joe Manganiello hasn't yet made plans to commemorate five years of marriage with Sofia Vergara in November, the actor knows how he feels about her.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” Manganiello, 43, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

After nearly half a decade, the star of Netflix’s The Sleepover feels more certain than ever that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with Vergara, 48. “My instincts about her were right,” he says.

Manganiello used the quarantine as an opportunity to introduce the America’s Got Talent judge to some of his favorites movies and TV shows.

“Sofia had never seen Mad Men, which I saw every episode of and was obsessed with, so we went through all of Mad Men,” Manganiello says. “Then she had never seen The Sopranos and I was like, ‘That's the greatest show that's ever been made that kicked off all of the great cable shows. It paved the way. You have to see these.’ So I watched The Sopranos again. She thought it was brilliant.”

They also revisited “lots of obscure movies” that Manganiello considers “favorites.” “I love [director and producer] John Milius so I watched Conan the Barbarian again, and I've been going through David Fincher movies,” he continues. “And we watched all three seasons of Eastbound & Down, which she'd never seen.”

Despite making time to do some binge-watching, Manganiello says, “I've actually had a strangely busy quarantine.”

That's included raising money for Make-a-Wish America by auctioning off a chance to play Dungeons & Dragons with him, “doing tons of animation” work, and wrapping a mysterious motion capture project that he teased on Instagram.

“We could shoot motion capture because we were apart from each other,” he explains. “We didn't pass props. It was very safe. I know everybody wants to go back to work, and I will say that motion capture is a way to shoot a big gigantic science fiction project. I think we proved it on this last project.”

And of course, Manganiello still makes time to hit the gym. “I eat whatever I want, but training-wise, six days a week I'm in there,” he says. “I've really been able to make some progress in the gym over the past six months in quarantine. Because I have a home gym for God's sake, which is worth its weight in gold now.”

Along with home workouts, Manganiello partook in a popular shelter-in-place activity when he debuted a quarantine cut in April. Only the hair Manganiello trimmed was on his face, not his head, and he did it for a role rather than out of boredom.

“Anytime that I shave, it's always for work. I can't remember the last time I got a haircut for fun or shaved because I wanted to personally,” Manganiello says. “If I had it my way, I'd have a beard down to my chest.”