Joe Jonas Recalls Losing 'Spider-Man' Role to Andrew Garfield: 'Obviously He Was the Right One'

Joe Jonas threw his hat in the ring to play Peter Parker.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, stars in the new war film Devotion, and during a new episode of the Just for Variety podcast, he revealed he auditioned for the lead role in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, directed by Marc Webb.

The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, who costarred with Emma Stone in the 2014 sequel as well. (Garfield, 39, also reprised his role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home last year along with previous Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.)

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," Jonas said of not being cast after auditioning. "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

"But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here,' " he added. "But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

When asked if he ever donned the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Jonas said, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

Jonas mostly dodged the question back in 2010 when he was asked by MTV News on a red carpet if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man, as casting was underway at the time.

The Camp Rock alum also told Variety that his X-Men and Game of Thrones actress wife Sophie Turner helped direct him for his recorded audition for Devotion, which also stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Amy Sussman/WireImage

"It's been a minute since obviously I've done any acting. The pandemic really gave me plenty of time. Touring wasn't really an option, so I was like, well, what am I going to do with myself here?" said Jonas. "I obviously love acting and it's something I've always wanted to get back into. And it was just like any other audition process. Put myself on tape and called back on tape, met the director J.D. [Dillard], we spoke about the project and it went from there."

He added, "When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She's my toughest critic. Yes, I'm going to be a little nervous [but she's] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank."

Devotion is now in theaters.