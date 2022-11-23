Joe Jonas Recalls Losing 'Spider-Man' Role to Andrew Garfield: 'Obviously He Was the Right One'

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," Joe Jonas said of not landing roles

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 05:45 PM
Joe Jonas auditioned to play Spider-man, Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas; Andrew Garfield. Photo: JC Olivera/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty, Moviestore/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas threw his hat in the ring to play Peter Parker.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, stars in the new war film Devotion, and during a new episode of the Just for Variety podcast, he revealed he auditioned for the lead role in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, directed by Marc Webb.

The role ultimately went to Andrew Garfield, who costarred with Emma Stone in the 2014 sequel as well. (Garfield, 39, also reprised his role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home last year along with previous Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.)

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," Jonas said of not being cast after auditioning. "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

"But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here,' " he added. "But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."

When asked if he ever donned the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Jonas said, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jonas mostly dodged the question back in 2010 when he was asked by MTV News on a red carpet if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man, as casting was underway at the time.

The Camp Rock alum also told Variety that his X-Men and Game of Thrones actress wife Sophie Turner helped direct him for his recorded audition for Devotion, which also stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) <a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-jonas/" data-inlink="true">Joe Jonas</a> and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Amy Sussman/WireImage

"It's been a minute since obviously I've done any acting. The pandemic really gave me plenty of time. Touring wasn't really an option, so I was like, well, what am I going to do with myself here?" said Jonas. "I obviously love acting and it's something I've always wanted to get back into. And it was just like any other audition process. Put myself on tape and called back on tape, met the director J.D. [Dillard], we spoke about the project and it went from there."

He added, "When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She's my toughest critic. Yes, I'm going to be a little nervous [but she's] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank."

Devotion is now in theaters.

Related Articles
Khalid, Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Khalid Honor Veterans with Emotional Video for Duet 'Not Alone' from Film 'Devotion'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2 Daughters: Everything They've Said About Parenting
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
bonnie milligan https://www.dropbox.com/sh/sg72xsfdl38u8y0/AAB8K8kViK_eJxsxQVAUyfoxa?dl=0
After the Death of Her Father, Bonnie Milligan Thought Broadway's 'Kimberly Akimbo' Was Out of Reach
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Is 'Definitely Open' to Returning to the Role of Spider-Man If It 'Felt Right'
Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
Andrew Garfield Wanted Tobey Maguire to Be His 'Older Brother/Mentor Figure' on 'Spider-Man' Set
Joe Jonas, singer, songwriter and actor, films a new advertising campaign for EVO Visian® ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Earlier this month, Jonas had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Visit https://EVOICL.com on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Miami, Fla.
Joe Jonas Says There's an 'Adjustment Period' to Balancing Career and Family: 'Learning as I Go'
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Says Lying About 'Spider-Man' Involvement Was 'Stressful' but 'Weirdly Enjoyable'
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Tom Holland Reveals His One 'Regret' of Taking on 'Spider-Man' Role After Andrew Garfield
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
SPIDER-MAN 3, Bryce Dallas Howard, 2007.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She'd 'Always Be Game' to Reprise Gwen Stacy in a 'Spider-Man' Movie
andrew garfield, tom holland
Tom Holland Gives 'Full Support' for an 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' with Andrew Garfield: 'I Would Love' It
Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City
Andrew Garfield Recalls 'Starving Myself of Sex and Food' While Preparing for 2016 Role
Spiderman actors
See the 'Spider-Man' Casts Side-by-Side with the Other Actors Who Played Their Characters
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Red Carpet
Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea Where 'House of the Dragon' Casting Rumors Started: 'Dream Casting Is Fun'
tom holland
Andrew Garfield on the 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That 'Sold' Him on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'