Joe Alwyn Smiles in Photo Shared by 'The Brutalist' Costar 2 Weeks After Taylor Swift Breakup News

Joe Alwyn is currently filming his upcoming movie The Brutalist in Hungary

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on April 20, 2023 10:31 AM
Photo: Emma Laird Instagram

Joe Alwyn is enjoying production on his upcoming film.

On Wednesday, Alwyn, 32, appeared in an Instagram photo shared by Emma Laird, his costar in the upcoming movie The Brutalist, among a carousel of pictures the actress shared that she wrote captured "Moments in March❤️🎥."

The third photo in the carousel shows Alwyn smiling while riding an electric scooter; other photos shared by Laird, 24, in the post appear to show cast and crew on the The Brutalist — including Adrien Brody, director Brady Corbet and Alessandro Nivola — as they film in Hungary.

It's unclear exactly when the photo of Alwyn was taken, though Laird's caption seems to imply the photo was snapped in March, before PEOPLE confirmed news of the actor's breakup with Taylor Swift on April 8.

Following the early April breakup, a source close to the couple revealed that their split happened a "few weeks ago."

Emma Laird Instagram

It was announced on April 11 that principal photography on Alwyn's new movie, which also stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, had recently begun in Hungary. Swift, meanwhile, kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17 and notably added breakup tune "The 1" to her setlist for the March 31 stop of her tour in Arlington, Texas.

The Brutalist is co-written and directed by Corbet, who made the 2018 drama Vox Lux that starred Natalie Portman as a troubled pop star and featured original music by Sia.

Alwyn had a busy 2022 with roles in Hulu's Conversations with Friends series, plus two films: Catherine Called Birdy and Stars at Noon, which co-starred Margaret Qualley, the fiancée of Swift's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Alwyn will next star in a modern-day retelling of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed and he is expected to reunite with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos and costar Emma Stone (plus Qualley again) in AND.

During Alwyn and Swift's six years together, the former couple kept their relationship private and frequently deflected engagement rumors. As Alwyn previously told WSJ. Magazine, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."

He added at the time, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say.

According to multiple sources, Swift and Alwyn had been "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago." Additionally, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE the breakup was mostly caused by "differences in their personalities."

