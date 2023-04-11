Joe Alwyn Heads to Hungary to Film Movie After Taylor Swift Breakup: What Else He Has Coming Soon

The actor is filming The Brutalist in Hungary with Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 11, 2023 05:01 PM
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn is back at work following news of his breakup with Taylor Swift.

It was announced Tuesday that principal photography recently began in Hungary on the upcoming movie The Brutalist, starring 32-year-old Alwyn alongside Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Alessandro Nivola.

The Brutalist is directed by Brady Corbet, who made the 2018 drama Vox Lux that starred Natalie Portman as a troubled pop star and featured original music by Sia.

PEOPLE confirmed over the weekend that Alwyn and Swift, 33, had broken up after six years of dating. The split news comes as the Grammy winner is traveling the country for her sold-out Eras tour.

Alwyn had a busy 2022 with roles in Hulu's Conversations with Friends series, plus two films: Catherine Called Birdy and Stars at Noon, which co-starred Margaret Qualley, the fiancée of Swift's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Next, he'll star in a modern-day retelling of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed, plus reunite with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos and costar Emma Stone (plus Qualley again) in AND.

Joe Alwyn at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Alwyn. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Over the years, Alwyn and Swift have kept their relationship private, deflecting engagement rumors. As Alwyn previously told WSJ. Magazine, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."

He added at the time, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

According to multiple sources, Swift and Alwyn had been "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago." Additionally, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE the breakup was mostly caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," said the source, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

The source added, though, "They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

