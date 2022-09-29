Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Have Steamy Chemistry in 'Stars at Noon' Trailer : Watch

The official trailer for Stars at Noon was released Thursday and shows a romantic  —  but dangerous  —  love affair

By
Published on September 29, 2022 11:49 AM

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley are turning up the heat in their new film Stars at Noon.

The official trailer of the romantic thriller produced by A24 was released on Thursday, and follows the story of a young American journalist (Qualley) who is stranded in Nicaragua during a time of political unrest and ends up in a romance with Englishman (Alwyn). It gets complicated when one is motivated by money to possibly turn on the other.

"What brought you here?" Qualley asks Alwyn during their first encounter, which takes place at a bar. "I wanted to know the exact dimensions of hell," Qualley replies.

In the trailer, one character says, "This country is kind of like a gambler's paradise. Everybody's given the odds to shape whichever game they feel like playing."

STARS AT NOON (L-R) Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley
Courtesy of A24

The film is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel, The Stars at Noon.

Qualley rose to fame on HBO's The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. The daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, she earned her first major award nomination at the 2019 Emmys for her performance in the FX show Fosse/Verdon.

STARS AT NOON (L-R) Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley;
Courtesy of A24

She previously spoke about having famous parents, and told Paper, "I do sometimes think I don't deserve the life that I have. And obviously dwelling in that undeserving place is not beneficial for anyone. I'd rather help someone else than feel too bad about things. But while I would like to believe that working hard will make it so that I can continue to do this, I'm well-aware doors have been opened for me. I was given opportunities from a very young age that I would not have otherwise had."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alwyn is a British actor and songwriter who made his film debut in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016). Alwyn went on to appear in Boy Erased (2018), Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Harriet (2019). He also stars on Hulu's Conversations with Friends (2022).

The Grammy winner is currently dating singer Taylor Swift.

Stars at Noon is set to hit theaters October 14 and will be released on Hulu October 28.

Related Articles
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline
anthony-bourdain-asia-argento-1.jpg
Anthony Bourdain Told Asia Argento 'You Were Reckless with My Heart' in Last Texts Before His Death
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillippe as Parker, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1644135a) The Man In The Moon, Reese Witherspoon Film and Television; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mandalay Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884128b) Ryan Phillippe I Know What You Did Last Summer - 1997 Director: Jim Gillespie Mandalay Ent USA Scene Still Horror Souviens-toi...L'été dernier
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
Kevin Costner's John Dutton Sworn in as Governor of Montana in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Trailer: WATCH
Andie MacDowell, Margaret Qualley
Andie MacDowell and Daughter Margaret Qualley Set to Star in Netflix's Maid
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian Her New R.E.M. Beauty Collection amid Pete Davidson Romance
joe keery, Maika Monroe
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe's Relationship Timeline
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
zendaya, tom holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship Timeline