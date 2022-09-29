Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Have Steamy Chemistry in 'Stars at Noon' Trailer : Watch

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley are turning up the heat in their new film Stars at Noon.

The official trailer of the romantic thriller produced by A24 was released on Thursday, and follows the story of a young American journalist (Qualley) who is stranded in Nicaragua during a time of political unrest and ends up in a romance with Englishman (Alwyn). It gets complicated when one is motivated by money to possibly turn on the other.

"What brought you here?" Qualley asks Alwyn during their first encounter, which takes place at a bar. "I wanted to know the exact dimensions of hell," Qualley replies.

In the trailer, one character says, "This country is kind of like a gambler's paradise. Everybody's given the odds to shape whichever game they feel like playing."

Courtesy of A24

The film is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel, The Stars at Noon.

Qualley rose to fame on HBO's The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017. The daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, she earned her first major award nomination at the 2019 Emmys for her performance in the FX show Fosse/Verdon.

Courtesy of A24

She previously spoke about having famous parents, and told Paper, "I do sometimes think I don't deserve the life that I have. And obviously dwelling in that undeserving place is not beneficial for anyone. I'd rather help someone else than feel too bad about things. But while I would like to believe that working hard will make it so that I can continue to do this, I'm well-aware doors have been opened for me. I was given opportunities from a very young age that I would not have otherwise had."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alwyn is a British actor and songwriter who made his film debut in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016). Alwyn went on to appear in Boy Erased (2018), Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Harriet (2019). He also stars on Hulu's Conversations with Friends (2022).

The Grammy winner is currently dating singer Taylor Swift.

Stars at Noon is set to hit theaters October 14 and will be released on Hulu October 28.