Jodie Turner-Smith gushes to PEOPLE about her marriage to Joshua Jackson in this week's issue

Jodie Turner-Smith Says She and Husband Joshua Jackson 'High Five All the Time' About Choosing Each Other

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are couple goals personified.

The pair, who wed in 2019 after first being linked in 2018, know how lucky they are to have found each other, as Turner-Smith gushes to PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she says of the Dawson's Creek heartthrob, with whom she welcomed a daughter in April 2020. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose," she adds laughing. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

Joshua Jackson (L) and Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith, 34, who broke onto the Hollywood scene as one of the titular stars of 2019's Queen & Slim, next takes on her first major action role in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

With her career on the rise, the British actress says she's thankful to have a partner who's in the same business and has been acting for years.

"He has a wealth of experience to offer and advice to offer that's based on experience," she says of Jackson, 42. "And I love that. I just love picking his brain about things. I'm somebody who's just beginning. So that energy of someone who's just beginning, that excitement, that just everything and anything is possible, I think that I really inspire him with that."