Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Her First Teen Crush Was None Other Than Her Husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith’s childhood crush turned into a real-life love.

The Queen and Slim actress, 33, revealed she had a teenage crush on her now-husband Joshua Jackson to W. Magazine when asked who her first love was.

“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek! I was a very young teenager,” she said.

Pacey, one of the main characters in the popular TV show, was played by Jackson, 41. The series also starred Katie Holmes, James Van Der Been, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.

Smith and Jackson first sparked romance rumors after being spotted grabbing lunch and holding hands in November 2018.

The couple tied the knot last month, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE. (A rep for the Dawson’s Creek alumnus could not be reached for comment, and a rep for the Queen & Slim star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The wedding news comes after the couple appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills in August. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple smiled as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope. They were also joined by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram-official.

“Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned a sweet photo of the two gazing into each other’s eyes.