Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals She Had a 'One-Night Stand' with Joshua Jackson When They First Met

Jodie Turner-Smith has some jokes about the beginnings of her relationship with Joshua Jackson.

The Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actress, 34, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday where she revealed she and Jackson, 42, are making the most of a romance that was not meant to last long.

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," she revealed before joking, "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

Turner-Smith then explained how they met at a party, and how she played hard to get.

"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that," she said. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

The pair, who wed in 2019 after first being linked in 2018, know how lucky they are to have found each other, as Turner-Smith gushed to PEOPLE recently.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she said of the Dawson's Creek heartthrob, with whom she welcomed a daughter in April 2020. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

"We high five each other all the time about how great we chose," she added laughing. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

jodie turner smith and joshua jackson Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Getty

Turner-Smith, who broke onto the Hollywood scene as one of the titular stars of 2019's Queen & Slim, takes on her first major action role in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, available now to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

With her career on the rise, the British actress told PEOPLE she's thankful to have a partner who's in the same business and has been acting for years.