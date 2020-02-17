Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson felt the magic of Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the pregnant Queen & Slim actress, 33, posted a holiday shout-out to her “baby daddy” husband, 41, writing that she looks forward to celebrating many more with him in years to come. Turner-Smith is expecting the couple’s first child.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them,” she captioned the Instagram post. “happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰”

With the post, Turner-Smith shared a love poem written by Pablo Neruda, a snapshot of the couple kissing, as well as an up-close clip zoomed in on Jackson’s eye ball.

The star also included a video of the Dawson’s Creek alum caressing her bare baby bump as the soon-to-be parents both smile.

The couple, who tied the knot last fall, share a union that was a long time coming — at least from Turner-Smith’s point of view. Last month, the actress revealed to W. Magazine that she had a crush on her now-husband’s 1990s TV character.

“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek!” she said. “I was a very young teenager.”

Pacey Witter, one of the main characters in the popular TV show, was played by Jackson until 2003 on the drama that also starred Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London where Turner-Smith proudly showed off her baby bump in an elegant yellow gown.

“I’ve never felt more beautiful, i will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now 🥰,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

During the night out, she tweeted another photo and hilariously wrote that she had to get a snack ASAP, lest she turn into a short-tempered awards show guest.

“Any way, the #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if i don’t eat every 2.5hrs i turn into florence pugh from the 3rd act of midsommar — highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive.”