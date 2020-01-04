Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Make First Public Appearance as a Married Couple

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson made their newlywed debut in style!

The actors — who tied the knot last month after picking up a marriage license in August — stepped out at a party together on Friday, marking their first major appearance as a married couple.

The Queen & Slim star, 33, and Jackson, 41, attended W Magazine‘s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Turner-Smith is featured in the publication’s upcoming issue where she revealed that she had a teenage crush on Jackson.

“Jackson was extra attentive to his wife Turner-Smith as he escorted her around the party,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Turner-Smith looked chic in a long-sleeve cream belted dress with a high collar which she paired with a black studded purse and strappy shoes. Jackson opted for a sleek dark blue suit with a white undershirt and no tie.

The couple’s appearance comes shortly after their holiday vacation together in Jamaica, where Jackson captured a revealing photo of his wife standing on the shore.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞 the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. keep going,” she wrote alongside the sexy shot.

The actress added, “May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨” with the hashtags “#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement” and “#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

Turner-Smith shared the post nearly two weeks after she and Jackson were spotted grocery shopping and grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 20 that they had recently wed. (A rep for the Dawson’s Creek alumnus could not be reached for comment, and a rep for the Queen & Slim star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

The Affair star and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In January, the duo took a trip to Nicaragua. Although they didn’t tag each other in their vacation photos, they both shared images of a near-identical sunset while celebrating the new year. They were also spotted out and about together later that month in Los Angeles.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram official. And in November, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.