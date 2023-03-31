Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'

Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 isn't Jodie Turner-Smith's first funny rodeo.

"I wouldn't say it's my first comedy," the British actress, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I feel like White Noise was a comedy. And I also did a little movie called Lemon years ago, directed by Janicza Bravo."

Still, she says, "This is my first entrance into the Jennifer Aniston–and–Adam Sandler cinematic universe of comedy, which is major."

As for how that universe treated her, "I loved it," she says. "I've already told everybody that I want do the next one."

In the film, Turner-Smith plays a super shady Countess. "She was so fun," says the actress. "I loved leaning in that c---y-ness and being so over the top, but also very grounded because that's who she is. It's just like, this is her truth."

As for the actress behind the wild character, "I'm a lot nicer and kinder, I think, than the Countess. I like to tell people nice things and lift them up, whereas she is immediately displeased."

Murder Mystery 2. Scott Yamano/Netflix

Being nice, but also talented, has paid off for the star, who's in the midst of her 10-year acting anniversary.

"A 10-year overnight success," she says with a laugh. She launched her acting career with a stint on True Bloods back in 2013. At the time, she says, "I was just trying to figure it out. I was not that successful as a model. I thought, 'I live in Hollywood. I should be submitting myself for acting jobs.' "

With True Bloods, "It was one of those things where I submitted myself and it turned into this four-episode recurring thing. And so it was like this moment in my life where I was like, 'This is what happens when just throw that out there.' And here we are. It's just so incredible to me."

Michael Buckner/Getty

Now married to actor Joshua Jackson, 44, and mom to their 2-year-old daughter, Turner-Smith is busier than ever, on- and off-camera. And she couldn't be happier at how it's all worked out.

"I had no idea what direction I was going to go in or what would become of me, but I just thought I have nothing to lose and everything to gain by just trusting. And one thing about me," she adds, "if I put effort and intention behind something, I create results."

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.