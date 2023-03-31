Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'

"I loved it," the actress tells PEOPLE of working alongside the comedic duo in Murder Mystery 2, now on Netflix

By
Janine Rubenstein
PEOPLE.com About Us Page headshots
Janine Rubenstein

Janine Rubenstein is Editor-at-Large at PEOPLE and host of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, a daily dose of breaking news, pop culture and heartwarming human interest stories. Formerly Senior Editor of music content, she's also covered crime, human interest and television news throughout her many years with the brand. Prior to PEOPLE she's written for Essence, The Cape Times newspaper and Los Angeles Magazine among others. On-screen Rubenstein can be found featured on shows like Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight and she routinely hosts PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's star-studded Red Carpet Live specials. Follow the San Francisco native, Black Barbie collector and proud mom of two on Instagram and Twitter @janinerube

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 09:00 AM

Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 isn't Jodie Turner-Smith's first funny rodeo.

"I wouldn't say it's my first comedy," the British actress, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I feel like White Noise was a comedy. And I also did a little movie called Lemon years ago, directed by Janicza Bravo."

Still, she says, "This is my first entrance into the Jennifer Aniston–and–Adam Sandler cinematic universe of comedy, which is major."

As for how that universe treated her, "I loved it," she says. "I've already told everybody that I want do the next one."

In the film, Turner-Smith plays a super shady Countess. "She was so fun," says the actress. "I loved leaning in that c---y-ness and being so over the top, but also very grounded because that's who she is. It's just like, this is her truth."

As for the actress behind the wild character, "I'm a lot nicer and kinder, I think, than the Countess. I like to tell people nice things and lift them up, whereas she is immediately displeased."

Jodie Turner Smith
Murder Mystery 2. Scott Yamano/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Being nice, but also talented, has paid off for the star, who's in the midst of her 10-year acting anniversary.

"A 10-year overnight success," she says with a laugh. She launched her acting career with a stint on True Bloods back in 2013. At the time, she says, "I was just trying to figure it out. I was not that successful as a model. I thought, 'I live in Hollywood. I should be submitting myself for acting jobs.' "

With True Bloods, "It was one of those things where I submitted myself and it turned into this four-episode recurring thing. And so it was like this moment in my life where I was like, 'This is what happens when just throw that out there.' And here we are. It's just so incredible to me."

Jodie Turner Smith
Michael Buckner/Getty

Now married to actor Joshua Jackson, 44, and mom to their 2-year-old daughter, Turner-Smith is busier than ever, on- and off-camera. And she couldn't be happier at how it's all worked out.

"I had no idea what direction I was going to go in or what would become of me, but I just thought I have nothing to lose and everything to gain by just trusting. And one thing about me," she adds, "if I put effort and intention behind something, I create results."

For more on Jodie Turner-Smith, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on 'Secret' Whirlwind Marriage and Motherhood Journey
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Friendship: 'We Must Have Been Real Family in Another Life'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston attend the Netflix Premiere of Murder Mystery 2
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Open Up About Their Friendship: 'We Have Each Other's Back'
jennifer aniston, adam sandler, drew barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do Movie with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore: 'Put an End to This Competition'
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Behind the Scenes of Promo Tour for Murder Mystery 2: ‘Thank You Paris’
Jennifer Aniston Visits the Eiffel Tower in Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler on His Longtime Friendship with Jennifer Aniston: She 'Knows How to Calm You Down'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Says She Has 'Risen Out of Some Ashes,' Is in a Great Phase of Life: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Describes His 'Sandlercore' Style Aesthetic to Pal Drew Barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston Playfully Slams Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the 'Murder Mystery 2' Red Carpet
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Having a Biracial Daughter Is Helping Her 'Heal' Feelings Around Colorism
Jodie Turner-Smith Says It's a 'Big Job' to Raise a Daughter Who Has a 'Level of Privilege'
Murder Mystery 2. (L to R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Arrive in Paradise in Exclusive Clip from 'Murder Mystery 2' : Watch
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' Friends Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'
Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Crazy' Her 'Little' 'Friends' Costar Cole Sprouse Is Now 30: 'What?'
Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Adam Sandler Given 'Props' by Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston and More as He Receives Mark Twain Prize
Jennifer Aniston at Cher's House
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Hanging Out at Cher's House as a Teen: 'It Was Just Wild and Wonderful'