Jodie Turner-Smith's Jewelry Stolen from Cannes Hotel: Reports

"Didn't think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are … " Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted on Sunday

Tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from Jodie Turner-Smith's hotel room in Cannes, France, over the weekend.

Variety reports that the 34-year-old actress, who was in town for the Cannes Film Festival, had been at breakfast on Friday when thieves broke into her Marriott hotel room and took the items — including her mother's wedding ring.

While Turner-Smith's name was not mentioned in an initial report from Nice-Matin, the French outlet reported Friday that the theft occurred sometime between noon and 2 p.m., adding that there was no signs of a break-in around the magnetic-card-activated door.

According to Nice-Matin, an investigation is underway. The outlet later reported on Monday that Turner-Smith was the target of the robbery.

Variety reports that the Anne Boleyn actress was immediately moved from the Marriott, located on the city's Croisette, to the nearby Majestic hotel, and "given a large security detail, which has been accompanying her everywhere."

Turner-Smith — who was in Cannes promoting her film After Yang, which is playing in the festival's Un Certain Regard section — seemingly referenced the incident on Twitter Sunday, writing "Didn't think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are … 🥴."

According to Variety, the star was in town with her 14-month-old daughter Janie, whom she shares with husband Joshua Jackson.

Reps for Turner-Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith at the Cannes Film Festival | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

While it is unclear whether he was in Cannes with his wife, Jackson, 43, has been singing her praises on social media.

"I would like to take this moment to update my previous *note*. @MissJodie is now also absolutely smashing the croisette as well. Good Lord," he tweeted Thursday, sharing a shot of his spouse smiling on the red carpet at the Stillwater screening.

Last month, Turner-Smith honored her husband on Father's Day with a heartfelt message and a throwback photo from her pregnancy, sharing an intimate photo of Jackson resting his head on her bare baby bump while the actress covered her breast.

"My darling @vancityjax, it is apparent, by the effortlessness and fearlessness with which you father our child, that this is your destiny. your birthright. your joy," she wrote. "I thank god every day that you hold the both of us in your strong, capable hands. you are loved. you are adored. you are the best father and husband and friend."