Entertainment Movies Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Which Joshua Jackson Movies Give Her 'Warm, Fuzzy Feelings' Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face By Nigel Smith Published on September 28, 2022 02:55 PM Photo: Motorola Jodie Turner-Smith is husband Joshua Jackson's biggest fan. Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Motorola and its #TheCallThatStartedItAll campaign, the British actress-model, 36, confesses to being a fan of Jackson's long before they entered each other's lives. "I have a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about The Skulls," she tells PEOPLE, citing his 2000 thriller while seated next to Jackson, 44. Smith even admits to "randomly wearing" shirts that sport the Dawson's Creek alum's teen idol face. (The "merch" is not official, she stresses.) "He secretly loves it," she says laughing. "I mean, he's an actor." The Queen & Slim actress tells PEOPLE she's also psyched to watch one of her husband's first films with 2-year-old Janie, their first child together. Their daughter was born in 2020 just a few short months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had tied the knot in December 2019. "We are 100% going to play Mighty Ducks for her. I can't wait," Smith says. "Not yet though. I want her to be a little bit more older. There's more older kid themes in that." "Also, we got to figure out how weird it's going to be for her to see her dad as a child," she adds laughing. Joshua Jackson Sweetly Tells Wife Jodie Turner-Smith She's 'Never Looked Bad' a Day in Her Life Motorola Centered around a ragtag hockey team, the first The Mighty Ducks movie was released in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, along with Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Jackson and Elden Henson. The hockey flick spawned two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994) and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996) — and an animated series. "The amount of times people come up to him and be like, Mighty Ducks changed my life or it's so important to me, so cute. It's the cutest thing," Smith marvels. For his part, Jackson still remembers getting the call that he booked his role in The Mighty Ducks like it was yesterday. "I remember I was at my high school fundraiser when I got the call for The Mighty Ducks and I knew exactly how important that was," he recalls. "And I was trying to patch a hole on my mom's roof in Vancouver when I got the call for Dawson's Creek, that was a pretty important call too."