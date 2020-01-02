Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrates New Year with Naked Photo Taken by Husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is kicking off the new year with some rest and relaxation.

The Queen & Slim actress was seen enjoying the holidays in Jamaica with her husband Joshua Jackson, just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that the two had recently wed.

On Monday, Turner-Smith, 33, wished her fans a happy new year with a revealing post on Instagram, showing off her nude body while posing at a private area of Button Beach — located at Jamaica’s luxury resort, GoldenEye.

In her caption, the star reflected on her successes during the past decade, and shouted out her “man” for snapping the photo.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞 the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going,” she wrote alongside the sexy shot.

Adding, “May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨” with the hashtags “#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement” and “#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

The actress’ post comes nearly two weeks after she and Jackson, 41, were spotted grocery shopping and grabbing lunch in Los Angeles — the first time the couple was seen in public since their nuptials.

The British model and actress matched her floral pants to her orange tank and accessorized with a wide-brim straw hat; Jackson kept his look casual in a sweatshirt and cargo pants.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 20 that they had recently wed. (A rep for the Dawson’s Creek alumnus could not be reached for comment, and a rep for the Queen & Slim star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Though neither has publicly addressed the news, Turner-Smith did confirm that same day that she had returned to L.A. after being away for work.

“Los angeles, i’m home!!!!” she tweeted. “ready to be anti-social and snuggle up with my man, my dogs, & the criterion collection.”

The wedding news comes after the couple appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills in August.

The Affair star and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In January, the duo took a trip to Nicaragua. Although they didn’t tag each other in their vacation photos, they both shared images of a near-identical sunset while celebrating the new year. They were also spotted out and about together later that month in Los Angeles.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram official.