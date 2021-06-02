Jodie Foster previously screened two of her directorial projects, The Beaver and Money Monster, out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster to Be Awarded Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes: The Festival 'Has Changed My Life'

Jodie Foster is getting a special honor at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The actress and director, who has won two Best Actress Oscars, will be awarded an honorary Palme d'Or by the festival. The honor is the highest prize awarded at the festival, going to the best film every year.

"Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream … Cannes is a festival by auteur film-makers who honor artists," Foster, 58, said in a statement.

Foster will also be a guest of honor at the festival's opening ceremony on July 6.

The actress first attended Cannes when she was 13 as a cast member of the Palme d'Or-winning Taxi Driver. She later screened two of her directorial projects, The Beaver and Money Monster, out of competition at the festival.

"Jodie Foster has provided us with an amazing gift by coming to celebrate the return of the festival on the Croisette," said Cannes president Pierre Lescure in a statement, referring to the road where the iconic red carpet takes place.

Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver's musical movie Annette has already been announced as the opening film. The festival's full lineup is set to be announced on Thursday.