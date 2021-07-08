Jodie Foster was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year

Jodie Foster Receives Honor at Cannes Film Festival with Wife Alexandra Hedison by Her Side

Jodie Foster made a rare public appearance with her wife for a special reason.

The actress, 58, was given an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, and she celebrated with her wife Alexandra Hedison by her side. The ultra-private couple walked the famous red carpet together and later kissed inside when Foster went to accept the honor.

Hedison, a celebrated photographer, perfectly completed the couple's yin-and-yang vibe in a long navy dress while Foster wore a white gown with an intricate jewels throughout.

The couple, who married in 2014 after dating for almost a year, rarely step out in public together and prefer to live a quiet life outside of the spotlight.

They last made a virtual appearance together when Foster won a Golden Globe Award earlier this year.

Foster and Hedison sat side-by-side with their dog as the actress looked shocked to receive the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. After thanking her costars and The Mauritanian's inspiration Mohamedou, Foster excitedly turned to her wife.

"I love my wife! Thank you Alex, and Ziggy [her dog]," she said before planting a huge kiss on Hedison.