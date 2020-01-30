Jodie Foster to Direct Movie That Tells True Story of How the Mona Lisa Was Stolen for 28 Hours

Jodie Foster is setting her directing sights on the Mona Lisa — and the painting’s storied history.

The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to direct an untitled film based on a book by Seymour Reit titled The Day They Stole the Mona Lisa, according to Deadline.

The film will be funded by the Los Angeles Media Fund, with Jeffrey Soros, who helped launch the organization, telling Deadline the events occurred “in 1911, and it was the thing that made the Mona Lisa so famous.”

“It was developed by Phoenix, which is still involved, but we have got a whole new script that Bill Wheeler is writing for Jodie Foster to direct,” Soros said. “This is in the mold of The Thomas Crown Affair, with The Sting also a plot device comp. It is a fun story, and the crime itself is not sophisticated.”

He added, “Our story mixes truth and fiction, and the focus is on the character behind orchestrating the theft.”

In January 2019, Foster spoke to PEOPLE while promoting her new directing MasterClass, the online company that enables anyone to learn from the best the world has to offer.

“I was blown away by the Martin Scorsese one,” Foster said at the time. “You realize so much of what you have to give is the experience of having done something for so many years. I think that’s my major contribution — I have spent so many decades doing the same thing. It would be wonderful to be able to give whatever the breadth of that knowledge is to people who are just starting.”

“That’s what my MasterClass is really about: getting people off the couch and finding the courage to just do it,” she added.

Foster made her directorial debut in 1991 with the family drama Little Man Tate, in which she also starred in. She’s since gone to direct three more features — Home for the Holidays (1995) The Beaver (2011) and Money Monster (2016) — as well as episodes of House of Cards, Black Mirror and Orange Is the New Black.