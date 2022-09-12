Jodi Benson, Voice of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid', Praises Halle Bailey's 'Amazing' Performance

Jodi Benson is singing the praises of Halle Bailey, saying the singer's performance in Disney's upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film is "absolutely amazing."

The actress, who voiced Ariel in the original 1989 animated film, shared a congratulatory note on social media over the weekend praising Bailey's take on the role. Her message came after footage of Bailey singing the mermaid's signature song, "Part of Your World," debuted at D23, the Disney expo.

"So thrilled!!! So excited!!!" Benson, 60, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Bailey and Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall. "Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I'm SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel."

"It was so wonderful to celebrate with your family here at #d23expo," Benson continued. "And to the brilliant director Rob Marshall...I'm so thankful for our friendship of over 35 years. Thank you for creating such a stunning film!!!"

Benson, a Broadway vet who received a best actress Tony nomination for her role in 1992's Crazy for You, is one of the most recognizable voices in the Disney animated pantheon. She opens up about making The Little Mermaid and how it changed her life in her new memoir, Part of My World, out Tuesday.

Bailey, meanwhile, is making history as the first Black actress to take on the role of Ariel (Auli'i Cravalho also played the part during ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! back in 2019).

The songstress, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, opened up to PEOPLE at D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie.

"I'd definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much," she said. "The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel's journey of finding herself and her voice."

"I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel," said Bailey. "This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I'd definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film."

As for how she put her own personal stamp on Ariel, Bailey said: "Well, I can only be myself when it comes to taking on something this grand and great."

"Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take the character that everybody has loved and known for years and make it your own," shared Bailey. "But I just listened to the little girl that's in me, and I listen to her and make her happy and then I know if I put my all and my passion and everything into it that I'll give it my best. And I feel like I did."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26, 2023.