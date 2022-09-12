Jodi Benson, Voice of Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid', Praises Halle Bailey's 'Amazing' Performance

"I'm SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel," Jodi Benson said of Halle Bailey's portrayal of the beloved Disney Princess in Disney's upcoming live-action film

By
Published on September 12, 2022 11:15 AM
hailey benson, halle bailey
Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jodi Benson is singing the praises of Halle Bailey, saying the singer's performance in Disney's upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film is "absolutely amazing."

The actress, who voiced Ariel in the original 1989 animated film, shared a congratulatory note on social media over the weekend praising Bailey's take on the role. Her message came after footage of Bailey singing the mermaid's signature song, "Part of Your World," debuted at D23, the Disney expo.

"So thrilled!!! So excited!!!" Benson, 60, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Bailey and Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall. "Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I'm SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel."

Benson, 60, who is best known for providing the voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated Disney film The Little Mermaid, praised the singer/actress and her portrayal of the Disney Princess in the new live action film.

"It was so wonderful to celebrate with your family here at #d23expo," Benson continued. "And to the brilliant director Rob Marshall...I'm so thankful for our friendship of over 35 years. Thank you for creating such a stunning film!!!"

hailey benson, halle bailey
hailey benson/instagram

Benson, a Broadway vet who received a best actress Tony nomination for her role in 1992's Crazy for You, is one of the most recognizable voices in the Disney animated pantheon. She opens up about making The Little Mermaid and how it changed her life in her new memoir, Part of My World, out Tuesday.

Bailey, meanwhile, is making history as the first Black actress to take on the role of Ariel (Auli'i Cravalho also played the part during ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! back in 2019).

The songstress, one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, opened up to PEOPLE at D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie.

"I'd definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much," she said. "The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel's journey of finding herself and her voice."

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Corey Nickols/Getty for IMDb

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel," said Bailey. "This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I'd definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film."

As for how she put her own personal stamp on Ariel, Bailey said: "Well, I can only be myself when it comes to taking on something this grand and great."

"Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take the character that everybody has loved and known for years and make it your own," shared Bailey. "But I just listened to the little girl that's in me, and I listen to her and make her happy and then I know if I put my all and my passion and everything into it that I'll give it my best. And I feel like I did."

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26, 2023.

Related Articles
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After 'The Little Mermaid' : 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Got 'Words of Encouragement' from Grandparents After Racist Backlash to 'Little Mermaid' Casting
Little Mermaid
'The Little Mermaid Live' : What Twitter and Disney Fans Thought of the Production
halle bailey
Halle Bailey Wraps Filming Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' : 'We Have Finally Made It'
Christian Navarro,Jonah Hauer-King
'13 Reasons Why' 's Christian Navarro Slams Disney for Casting 'the White Guy' in 'The' 'Little Mermaid'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Premiering First Teaser for 'Indiana Jones' '5' : 'I'm Very Proud'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot on Becoming 'Delicious' Evil Queen in 'Snow White' : 'People Were Intimidated by Me' on Set
Patrick Dempsey Debuts Bleach Blond Look for 'Ferrari' Role: 'Blonds Have More Fun ... It's True'
Patrick Dempsey Debuts Bleach Blond Look for ''Ferrari' ' Role: 'Blonds Have More Fun ... It's True'
Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpU-uRe5I9Q.
Halle Bailey Stars in Boyfriend DDG's Sultry New 'If I Want You' Music Video
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Event Presented By Facebook Gaming - Inside
Halle Bailey Says She's 'for Sure' in Love with Boyfriend DDG as She Covers 'Essence' with Sister Chloe
THE JIMMY DURANTE SHOW -- Episode 110 -- Pictured: Actress/comedian Pat Carroll
Pat Carroll, Veteran Actress and Voice of Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid' , Dead at 95
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'
2022 Critics Choice
Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Surprised' Herself with Her Singing Abilities as Ursula in 'Little Mermaid'
Lily James, Chloe Bailey, and Naomi Scott
Disney Princess Actresses Gather Onstage at 2022 Oscars to Celebrate New Princess: 'Welcome Babe'