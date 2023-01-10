Joaquin Phoenix Undertakes an Epic Adventure in First Trailer for New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid releases exclusively in theaters April 21

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 10:56 AM

Joaquin Phoenix is teaming up with indie filmmaker Ari Aster for the new movie Beau Is Afraid.

On Tuesday, A24 released the official trailer for Beau Is Afraid, writer-director Aster's first movie since 2019's Midsommar, which appears to follows 48-year-old Phoenix's title character Beau over a long period of his life.

The trailer showcases Beau as he rests at a vacation resort or pool as he seemingly remembers moments from his childhood before it cuts to the film's main thread: Beau's trip to return home to his mother is impacted by his fear that "it's not safe" in the outside world.

Aster's new trailer teases Beau's journey as a frightful one — when he leaves his apartment building, people chase after him. He is hit by a car and seemingly held captive in someone's home, before escaping through a window and embarking on a long journey that sees the film utilize animation to depict his long, winding adventure.

Joaquin Phoenix Goes on an Adventure in First Beau is Afraid Trailer
A24

An official logline for the film — which hints at Aster's "bold and ingeniously depraved" style — reads that Beau Is Afraid is an "epic new odyssey" in which Beau, described as a paranoid man, undertakes a journey to "get home to his mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July 2021, Phoenix was spotted filming scenes for Beau Is Afraid in Montreal, Canada, while the movie was under its working title Disappointment Blvd.

At the time, the plot of the movie was described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time."

Joaquin Phoenix Goes on an Adventure in First Beau is Afraid Trailer
A24

In 2020, Aster — who has previously dealt in psychological thrillers with 2018's Hereditary and Midsommar — initially described Beau Is Afraid as a "nightmare comedy" that would hold a four-hour runtime during a conversation with University of California, Santa Barbara students, as reported by campus outlet The Daily Nexus.

Aside from Phoenix, the film also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Richard Kind, Armen Nahapetian, Zoe Lister-Jones, Parker Posey and Patti LuPone.

Beau Is Afraid releases exclusively in theaters April 21.

Related Articles
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
Everything to Know About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
(L-R): Neytiri and Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
James Cameron Shows a New Side of Pandora in Wondrous 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. ; VAMPIRE ACADEMY -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: -- (Photo by: Jose Haro/Peacock)
The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022
robin pattinson
Watch Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in Heart-Pounding Scene from 'The Batman'
Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth
Everything to Know About 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022
Robert Pattinson Regrets Joking About Not Working Out for Batman Role: 'Came Back to Haunt Me'
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
aisian pacific american heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Kimora Lee Simmons to the Founding of Sony