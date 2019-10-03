Joaquin Phoenix Thought Fiancée Rooney Mara Despised Him When They First Met

Turns out, Joaquin Phoenix was totally wrong about now-fiancée Rooney Mara‘s feelings towards him.

The actor sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair where he revealed he thought Mara despised him after they first met on the set of the 2013 movie Her. In reality, the actress was just shy and liked him back, according to the outlet, which led to a connection between the two.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix admitted in the interview. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Mara, 34, and Phoenix, 44, made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where they were seen chatting and warmly embracing when Phoenix won the best actor award for his performance in You Were Never Really Here.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

Last month, Phoenix sweetly thanked Mara for her support while accepting the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“One last thing — somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he said. “I love you. Thank you.”

Joker is in theaters this Friday.