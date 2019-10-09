Joaquin Phoenix Seen Out with Fiancée Rooney Mara After Joker Scores $96 Million on Opening Weekend

Joaquin Phoenix is celebrating his film’s huge success.

Phoenix, 44, was photographed in Los Angeles with fiancée Rooney Mara after Joker hit theatres last week and earned $96 million at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The two met up with friends as they enjoyed a casual day out on Tuesday. Phoenix wore a black t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes, while Mara, 34, dressed in a white t-shirt, black pants and a black sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The Oscar-nominated actor is flying high as Joker continues to rake in millions of dollars. The film has earned a total of $105 million at the U.S. box office since it premiered in theaters Friday, as well as an additional $152.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Phoenix admitted he wouldn’t turn down a possible sequel in an interview with Peter Travers on Popcorn with Peter Travers.

“I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it,” Phoenix said. “I talked to Todd [Phillips, director] a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.”

He added, “So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.”

The actor surprised moviegoers waiting to see Joker on Thursday night at the IMAX Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

John DeVore, the editor in chief of Humungus who was present at the screening, tells PEOPLE the crowd stood and gave the two men a standing ovation after the film finished playing.

Phoenix looked happy as he and Phillips smiled and told the moviegoers it was their first screening of the night.

“The audience was thrilled to see both of them,” DeVore tells PEOPLE. “They seemed to love the movie, and I doubt Philips and Phoenix could have received a warmer welcome.”

The film won the Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival in late August, while Phoenix was honored at the Toronto International Film Festival.

RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Says Losing 52 Lbs. for Joker Made Him Develop a ‘Disorder’

After the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, “#Joker is one of the most unnerving movies I’ve seen in years. Joaquin Phoenix is astounding – the physicality of his work is especially impressive. It’s very well made across the board but I also found it very upsetting & right now I can’t shake that. Need to sit with this more.”

“I saw #Joker — and it is unlike anything before it,” Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com tweeted. “The movie is dark, thrilling, and chilling. An insane masterpiece. The movie absolutely transcends being a comic book film and acts as a character study which, at times, will make audiences uncomfortable in wild ways.”

“Joker has a nasty, oppressive power, and it never falters in its grim, purposeful momentum,” PEOPLE’s Tom Gliatto wrote. “It feels like two hours spent locked in the trunk of a moving vehicle.”

Joker is in theaters everywhere.