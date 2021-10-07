Joaquin Phoenix Smiles on New York City Stroll with Fiancée Rooney Mara

Joaquin Phoenix was spotted with Rooney Mara in New York City, wrapping his arm around his fiancée's shoulder as they took a walk

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara made a rare joint appearance on the streets of New York City on Wednesday.

The Joker star, 46, and his Oscar-nominated fiancée, 36, were spotted walking through Manhattan, with Phoenix wrapping his arm around Mara's shoulders at one point.

Phoenix and Mara first met in 2012 on the set of the film Her, but didn't begin dating until years later. They went public with their relationship in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival, and got engaged in 2019. A year later, they welcomed their first child, a son named River after Phoenix's late brother.

While the couple keeps their personal life private, Phoenix opened up about his parenting style in a June interview with U.K. newspaper The Times. The actor, who is a dedicated and outspoken vegan, said he hopes his son will also live a vegan lifestyle, but said he won't force him to live a certain way.

"Well, certainly I would hope that [he is vegan], but I'm not going to impose my belief on my child. I don't think that's right," Phoenix said. "I'm going to educate him about the reality. I'm not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald's have a Happy Meal because there's nothing f-----g happy about that meal.

"And I'm not going to tell him that it's okay to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say 'oink oink oink' and 'moo moo moo', and not tell him that that's what a hamburger is," he continued. "So I'm not going to perpetuate the lie, but I'm also not going to force him to be vegan. I'll support him. That's my plan."

Mara also shared a glimpse into her life as a mom this past Mother's Day, when she wrote an open letter as part of Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign.