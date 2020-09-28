From Co-Stars to New Parents: A Timeline of Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara's Ultra-Private Relationship

Phoenix and Mara met in 2012 on the set of Her, in which Mara played Phoenix's ex-wife.

Things weren't romantic right away for the pair. In fact, Phoenix told Vanity Fair in 2019 that he thought Mara didn't like him at all, but it turns out she was just shy.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he told the magazine. “We were just friends, e-mail friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”