Joaquin Phoenix Says His Fiancée Rooney Mara Is the 'Only Girl I Ever Looked Up on the Internet'

Joaquin Phoenix is in love and he’s got the Google search history to prove it.

The 44-year-old Joker actor opened up about his relationship with fiancée Rooney Mara during an interview with Vanity Fair where he graces the cover of its November issue.

The two met on the set of 2013 film Her, and Phoenix told the magazine he initially believed Mara disliked him while making the movie only to later discover that she liked him but was just shy.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix said. “We were just friends, email friends.”

Still, even as “just friends,” Phoenix couldn’t help but want to know more about the actress.

“I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online,” he said.

Mara and Phoenix made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where they were seen chatting and warmly embracing when Phoenix won the best actor award for his performance in You Were Never Really Here.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

The pair have kept their romance low-key, although Phoenix revealed it in September 2017 that they had begun living together during an interview with T Magazine.

Last month, Phoenix sweetly thanked Mara for her support while accepting the TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“One last thing — somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he said. “I love you. Thank you.”

Joker is in theaters this Friday.