See Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker — in Super-Creepy Makeup!

Joaquin Phoenix‘s The Joker is finally seeing the light of day.

The film’s director, Todd Phillips, shared a video of Phoenix, 43, as the infamous comic villain on his Instagram Friday. Though he had already offered a look of Phoenix in character, the end of the video introduces the actor in full makeup for the first time, with the creepy clown smile on full display.

The video begins with Phoenix smiling as projections play on his face. The footage then slowly zooms in on his face until the final second where the image changes to show the actor smiling while wearing The Joker’s signature clown getup. It quickly goes from creepy to terrifying when he suddenly stops smiling.

While plot details have been kept under wraps, Phoenix has previously opened up about taking on the character in a July interview with Collider.

“It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f— s— out of me, or something,” Phoenix said, adding that an actor’s next project “might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

The actor also discussed what it’s like to step into a role that so many people have their own opinions about.

“It’s a magnified version of what you deal with as an actor,” he said, explaining that whenever an actor takes on a role and gets in front of the film’s creative team, it can be pretty nerve-wracking.

Joaquin Phoenix in first picture as The Joker Todd Phillips/Instagram

“They have their expectation, and they’ve imagined things in their head, and they’ve imagined different actors, and suddenly you take it on and so there’s this moment of anxiety of ‘Did I live up to their expectations?’” he continued. “And at some point, you have to just own it and say like ‘I can’t consider who they might have thought up before or what the movie was for the six months ago, this is what it is now and I have to find my way into it.’”

The famous character has previously been portrayed by many actors, including Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto.

Warner Bros has described the film as being an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Joker origin film is scheduled for release in October 2019.