See Joaquin Phoenix Reprise 'Joker' Role on Set of Musical Sequel 'Folie à Deux' in Los Angeles

Phoenix was seen in the character's signature disgraced-clown look Saturday, on the L.A. set of the upcoming musical sequel Joker: Folie à Deux

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 01:05 PM
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Joaquin Phoenix can be seen in full costume while filming scenes on the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the highly anticipated movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Pictured: Joaquin Phoenix BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

No joke — Joaquin Phoenix is back as the Joker!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted Saturday in downtown Los Angeles on the set of his upcoming musical sequel to 2019's Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Phoenix reprised his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the character's signature curly hairdo and smudged clown makeup, wearing a dusty gray suit over a similarly dirty-looking tan shirt and brown shoes.

In one set of photos, the Oscar winner was captured running down the street — as was another man, looking the full Joker part in a red-and-yellow suit, full face of clown makeup and green hair.

Aside from his dirty suit and sprint down the street, a bloody ear on Phoenix also seemed to suggest he was filming a scene involving a bit of trouble for his sinister character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

To celebrate Valentine's Day last month Warner Brothers released the official First Look image of Phoenix and costar Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the film.

Gaga, 36, first shared the photo on social media. The snapshot captured the musician-turned-actress and Phoenix in the moments after a passionate kiss, her red lipstick smudged all over his face.

In the film, Phoenix reprises his role as the legendary Batman villain while Gaga plays Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Joker's longtime henchwoman and love interest whom the sinister prankster first met when she served as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the film — specifically, that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news.

Todd Phillips, who directed Joker, returns to direct the sequel. Plot details are still under wraps, but Folie à Deux references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, suggesting that Joker and Harley may be up to no good together.

Back in December 2022, Phillips, 52, shared a first-look photo at Phoenix — who won an Academy Award for his role in the first film — in the new movie.

The picture showed Phoenix's shirtless Fleck getting a shave, with his head tilted back over a sink at Arkham Asylum.

"Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the image.

Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

Related Articles
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
See Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn for the First Time in 'Joker' Sequel Photo
Arthur Fleck/Joker-JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Everything to Know About 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
'Joker' Director Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in 'Folie á Deux' Sequel: 'Our Boy'
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in 'Joker' Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker' Musical Sequel Opposite Joaquin Phoenix
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Margot Robbie Says Lady Gaga Will Be 'Incredible' in Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' Paycheck Jumped to $20M After Receiving $4.5M for First Movie: Report
Busy Philipps to Star in Mean Girls Movie Musical as Regina George's Mom
'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Adds Busy Philipps as Regina George's Mom
Todd Phillips confirms Joker Sequel
Joaquin Phoenix Pictured Reading Script for 'Joker' Sequel – and It Even Has a Title!
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Cancels Miami Chromatica Ball Show Mid-Performance Due to Storm: 'Better to Keep You Safe'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
'The Flash' Movie: Everything to Know
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia Silverstone Returns as 'Clueless' Character Cher for Rakuten Super Bowl Ad: 'Your Girl Is Back'
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Magic Mike - Channing Tatum
Everything to Know About 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'