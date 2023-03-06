See Joaquin Phoenix Reprise 'Joker' Role on Set of Musical Sequel 'Folie à Deux' in Los Angeles

No joke — Joaquin Phoenix is back as the Joker!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted Saturday in downtown Los Angeles on the set of his upcoming musical sequel to 2019's Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Phoenix reprised his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the character's signature curly hairdo and smudged clown makeup, wearing a dusty gray suit over a similarly dirty-looking tan shirt and brown shoes.

In one set of photos, the Oscar winner was captured running down the street — as was another man, looking the full Joker part in a red-and-yellow suit, full face of clown makeup and green hair.

Aside from his dirty suit and sprint down the street, a bloody ear on Phoenix also seemed to suggest he was filming a scene involving a bit of trouble for his sinister character.

To celebrate Valentine's Day last month Warner Brothers released the official First Look image of Phoenix and costar Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the film.

Gaga, 36, first shared the photo on social media. The snapshot captured the musician-turned-actress and Phoenix in the moments after a passionate kiss, her red lipstick smudged all over his face.

In the film, Phoenix reprises his role as the legendary Batman villain while Gaga plays Harley Quinn (a.k.a. Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Joker's longtime henchwoman and love interest whom the sinister prankster first met when she served as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

PEOPLE confirmed Gaga's involvement in the film — specifically, that she was in talks to play Harley — back in June 2022. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news.

Todd Phillips, who directed Joker, returns to direct the sequel. Plot details are still under wraps, but Folie à Deux references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, suggesting that Joker and Harley may be up to no good together.

Back in December 2022, Phillips, 52, shared a first-look photo at Phoenix — who won an Academy Award for his role in the first film — in the new movie.

The picture showed Phoenix's shirtless Fleck getting a shave, with his head tilted back over a sink at Arkham Asylum.

"Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the image.

Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.