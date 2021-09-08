The Oscar winner stars as an uncle who forms a strong bond with his precocious young nephew in C'mon C'mon

See Joaquin Phoenix in His First Performance Since Joker in Touching C'mon C'mon Trailer

Joaquin Phoenix's first film since winning the Best Actor Oscar for 2019's Joker is a black-and-white heartwarming drama about the bond between an uncle and his nephew.

On Wednesday, the trailer for C'mon C'mon debuted online. In the trailer, Phoenix, 46, as his character Johnny, reads a bedtime story to his precocious nephew Jesse (Woody Norman).

Phoenix's voice plays over scenes from the film as it follows Johnny and Jesse as they forge a tenuous but transformational bond.

"To visit planet Earth you'll have been born as a human child," Phoenix's Johnny reads. "At first, you'll have to learn how to use your human body, to use your arms and legs. To make sounds, to form words. There'll be so much for you to learn, and so much for you to feel. Sadness, joy, disappointment and wonder."

"Over the years you'll try to make sense of that happy, sad, full, always-shifting life you are in. And when the time comes to return to your star, it may be hard to say goodbye to that strangely beautiful world," Johnny says, pausing before adding, "Damn this book."

Jesse, who was resting his head against Johnny's chest, looks up at him and says, "You're crying," to which Johnny stubbornly replies, "No I'm not."

C'mon C'mon was written and directed by Mike Mills (Beginners, 20th Century Women) and also stars Gaby Hoffman, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster and Jaboukie Young-White.