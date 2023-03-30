Joaquin Phoenix Walks New York City Sidewalks in Character While Filming 'Joker' Sequel

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2024

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on March 30, 2023 11:31 AM
Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is back on the streets of New York City.

On Wednesday, Phoenix, 48, was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux in the Bronx, where he appeared on a sidewalk wearing a gray suit and faded makeup for his character.

Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in the 2019 film Joker, was previously spotted wearing a similar costume as he filmed scenes in downtown Los Angeles on March 4.

In one set of photos released at that time, the actor was captured running down the street — as was another man, looking the full Joker part in a red-and-yellow suit, full face of clown makeup and green hair.

Lady Gaga costars in the Joker sequel as Harley Quinn; she was spotted on set in New York last weekend in full costume and makeup as she filmed a sequence among hundreds of extras at Manhattan's City Hall.

Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gaga, 36, released an official first look image from the upcoming movie on Valentine's Day in February that captured the actress and Phoenix in the moments after a passionate kiss, with her red lipstick smudged all over his face.

Gaga plays Harley Quinn (aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Joker's longtime henchwoman and love interest whom the sinister prankster first met when she served as his psychiatrist at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum.

Todd Phillips, who directed Joker, returns to direct the sequel. Whle plot details are still under wraps, the phrase Folie à Deux references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, suggesting that Joker and Harley may be up to no good together.

The director previously shared a first-look photo at Phoenix in the new movie in December. The picture showed Phoenix's shirtless Fleck getting a shave, with his head tilted back over a sink at Arkham Asylum.

"Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the photo.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to release in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

