Joaquin Phoenix Fainted on Set of Film 'Beau Is Afraid' During Intense Scene: 'Knew it Was Bad'

"There was a scene that was very intense for Patti LuPone, and it was a shot that was on Patti — it was not on him — and all of a sudden, he fell out of frame," writer-director Ari Aster said

By
Published on April 2, 2023 09:48 PM
Joaquin Phoenix
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joaquin Phoenix fainted while filming an intense scene for his new film, Beau is Afraid.

On Saturday, writer-director Ari Aster revealed during a Q&A moderated by Emma Stone at a surprise screening of the movie in New York that Phoenix, 48, had collapsed on set during an emotionally intense scene.

"There was a scene that was very intense for Patti [LuPone], and it was a shot that was on Patti — it was not on him — and all of a sudden, [Phoenix] fell out of frame," Aster, 36, said, according to Deadline.

"I was really pissed 'cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner, and he was collapsed," he continued. "I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him, and people were tending to him and he was allowing it."

"The point is that he fainted in somebody else's take. He wasn't on camera, and he was helping them. He was in it for them to the point where he collapsed," Aster said of Phoenix. "It's very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else's shot."

Joaquin Phoenix Goes on an Adventure in First Beau is Afraid Trailer
A24

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, A24 released the official trailer for Beau Is Afraid, Aster's first movie since 2019's Midsommar, which appears to follows Phoenix's title character Beau over a long period of his life.

An official logline for the film — which hints at Aster's "bold and ingeniously depraved" style — reads that Beau Is Afraid is an "epic new odyssey" in which Beau, described as a paranoid man, undertakes a journey to "get home to his mother," played by LuPone, 73.

Aside from Phoenix and LuPone, the film also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Richard Kind, Armen Nahapetian, Zoe Lister-Jones and Parker Posey.

Beau Is Afraid releases exclusively in theaters April 21.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Lady Gaga is seen filming at the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' movie set at the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx on April 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Scene at Iconic N.Y.C. Staircase Featured in First Film
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KydqdKKyGEk. illumination
Chris Pratt Counters 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Criticism: 'Watch the Movie, Then We Can Talk'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeffrey D Allred/AP/Shutterstock (13849078c) Attorneys James Egan, center, and Lawrence Buhler watch a simulation from Dr. Irving Scher, left, during the lawsuit trial of Terry Sanderson vs. Gwyneth Paltrow, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 28 Mar 2023; DC COMICS SUPER MAN CLARK KENT
Gwyneth Paltrow's Attorney James Egan Says Being Compared to Clark Kent Is 'Weird'
Terry Sanderson testifies in court, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Terry Sanderson Says Gwyneth Paltrow Case Was Not Worth It: 'I'm Gonna Be on the Internet Forever'
Viola Davis, Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Recall How They First Met: She 'Promptly Called Me a Month Later'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler Jokes He Told Jennifer Aniston to 'Keep Your Mouth Closed' During 'Murder Mystery 2' Kiss
Florence Pugh attends MGM's "A Good Person" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Florence Pugh Says She 'Most Definitely Abused Myself' to Play 'Midsommar' Character
Chris Pine
Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Joke About Being Thirsted Over Online: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13846908gg) American actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 26 Mar 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: James Cameron attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Michelle Rodriguez Told James Cameron He 'Can't' Resurrect Her 'Avatar' Character: 'Overkill'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Recalls Time When Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'Paid a Lot More' Than Her: 'Inequality Is Real'
Kel Mitchell at Spinning Gold premiere
Kel Mitchell Teases 'Good Burger' Sequel, Onscreen Reunion with Kenan Thompson: 'It's So Surreal'
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Joaquin Phoenix Walks New York City Sidewalks in Character While Filming 'Joker' Sequel
Keanu Reeves attends “John Wick: Chapter 4” Los Angeles Premiere
Keanu Reeves Made 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Performers Customized Shirts Marking Each Onscreen Death
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Says Feelings for Another Woman Made Her 'Open to Meeting' Fiancée Ramona Agruma