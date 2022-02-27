Joanne Woodward's Life in Photos

In 1953, Woodward met actor Paul Newman while she was serving as an understudy in the play Picnic. Newman, who was making his Broadway debut in the play, was married at the time to Jackie Witte. Woodward said of their first encounter in her agent's office that her future husband "looked like an ad for an ice cream soda," but it wasn't love at first sight. She said after seeing his "big blue eyes" and "lots of curly hair," she thought, "Ugh, how disgusting!"

In 1957, the pair reunited on the set of The Long, Hot Summer, Newman divorced his wife, and their offscreen romance began.