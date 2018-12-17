Joan Collins Says Consent Culture Is 'Out of Control' After 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Controversy

Joan Collins doesn’t agree with people who find popular Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” controversial.

The 85-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday where she commented on the recent controversy surrounding the classic tune.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What’s going to happen to seduction is you are not going to be allowed anymore,” Jones said, according to ITV. “Is someone going to have to ask permission of the parents before they can kiss a girl? It’s absolutely becoming out of control. It seems to have happened in the last two years. It seems to get worse and worse.”

Over the last several years, and particularly in the era of the #MeToo movement, many have called the song “date-rapey” in reference to the lyrics “Say, what’s in this drink?” The song details a back-and-forth, traditionally between a man and a woman, where the man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests, saying, “The answer is no.”

But Collins says she sees it as a “sweet” song. “It’s gentle, kind, funny, tuneful. How dare they,” the actress added.

RELATED: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ Sales Soar as Radio Stations Reinstate Song Despite Controversy

Radio stations in Cleveland and Denver have banned the song for the holiday season. In Canada, CBC Radio announced last week that it would join two other broadcasters in the country — Rogers Media and Bell Media — in keeping the song off their holiday playlists.

Despite the bans, several versions of the song surged in sales and streaming and continued to draw airplay on the radio in the latest tracking week, according to Nielsen Music.

According to Billboard, three interpretations of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” appear on their Holiday Digital Song Sales chart dated Dec. 15, which is the most of any title.