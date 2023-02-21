J.K. Rowling Claims Ex-Husband Held 'Harry Potter' Manuscript 'Hostage': He Knew What It 'Meant to Me'

The author recalled making copies of her Harry Potter manuscript in secret, out of fear her ex "would burn it or take it or hold it hostage"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 12:51 PM
JK Rowliing
J.K. Rowling. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

J.K. Rowling is claiming her first husband Jorge Arantes once held her Harry Potter manuscript "hostage," in an effort to keep her from leaving him.

In the first episode of the Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling podcast, which was released Tuesday, the controversial author recalled being in a "bad situation" with Arantes, including a "hugely traumatic" miscarriage that left her "not in a balanced state of mind."

"The situation was a bad situation, but until you actually go through it, you don't know what you would choose to do," said Rowling, 57, of the marriage, which lasted from 1992 to 1995. "I left him twice before I left for good, and then I went back twice."

She went on to say that her marriage had "turned very violent and very controlling," at that point, during which time Arantes was "searching my handbag every time I [came] home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

JORGES ARANTES, EX HUSBAND OF J K ROWLING
Jorge Arantes and J.K Rowling. Shutterstock

"I haven't got a key to my own front door, because he's gotta control the front door," Rowling said. "He's not a stupid person — I think he knew, or suspected, that I was gonna try and bolt again."

Rowling said "it was a horrible state of tension to live in because you have to act, and I don't think I'm a very good actor; I don't think I have a very good poker face."

"And that was a huge strain — to act as though I wasn't going. That's a terrible way to live, and yet the manuscript kept growing; I had continued to write," the author said.

She went on to accuse Arantes, saying, "In fact, he knew what that manuscript meant to me, because at a point, he took the manuscript and hid it. And that was his hostage."

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Says He's "Deeply Sorry for the Pain" Caused by J.K. Rowling's Tweets on Gender Identity

It got to the point where Rowling "would take a few pages of the manuscript into work every day, just a few pages so he wouldn't realize anything was missing, and I would photocopy it," when she'd made the decision to leave Arantes for good.

"And gradually, in a cupboard in the staff room, bit by bit, the photocopied manuscript grew and grew and grew, because I suspected that if I wasn't able to get out with everything, he would burn it or take it or hold it hostage," she said.

Rowling explained that the manuscript "still meant so much to" her, and that "the only thing I prioritized beyond that, obviously, was my daughter [Jessica Rowling Arantes, now 29]. But at that point, she's still inside me, so she's as safe as she can be in that situation."

The first novel in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, would go on to be published in 1997. Its success, and that of its subsequent installments, catapulted Rowling to worldwide fame.

Contact information for Arantes, or an attorney for him, was not immediately available.

jk-rowling
J.K. Rowling. Ben Pruchnie/Getty

Rowling's comments on the new podcast come more than two years after she came under fire in June 2020, when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets.

Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint each spoke out against Rowling's much-criticized remarks regarding the transgender community. Radcliffe, 33, stated definitively in a previous essay for The Trevor Project that "transgender women are women."

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe wrote in part at the time.

Related Articles
Harry Potter Gets First Transgender Character in New 'Representative and Diverse' Video Game Hogwarts Legacy
'Harry Potter' Franchise Seemingly Introduces Its First Trans Character in New 'Diverse' Video Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling arrives at "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Harry Melling attends the "The Pale Blue Eye" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'Harry Potter' Actor Harry Melling on Being Recognized for Other Roles: 'The Narrative's Changing'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiiTh-SuWIE/?hl=en. Tessa Gourin/Instagram; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 2002: Jack Nicholson attends the 55th Cannes Film Festival in May 2002, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)
Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Claims He 'Wasn't Interested' in a Relationship
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Kim Petras, the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Johnny Depp attends a SiriusXM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck in support of their album '18'on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Helena Bonham Carter attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: J. K. Rowling attends the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)
Helena Bonham Carter Says Johnny Depp Is 'Completely Vindicated,' J.K. Rowling Has Been 'Hounded'
jk-rowling
J.K. Rowling Addresses Her Absence from Harry Potter Reunion Special: 'I Didn't Want to Do It'
Ralph Fiennes; J.K. Rowling
Ralph Fiennes Calls 'Verbal Abuse' Directed at J.K. Rowling 'Disgusting' and 'Appalling'
JK Rowliing
J.K. Rowling Says Her New Book About Celeb Deemed Transphobic Was Not Based on What 'Happened to Me'
Tom Felton/Instagram . Tom Felton Reunites with Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs: ‘My Father Heard About This Play I Was in’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFQMw1OFix/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg%3D.
Tom Felton Reunites with 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs: 'My Father Heard About This Play I Was in'
75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Ceremony, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 13 Mar 2022
Emma Watson Says She's 'Here for 'All' of the Witches' at BAFTA Awards in Apparent Dig at J.K. Rowling
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling Walks Red Carpet at 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Premiere After Controversial Trans Comments
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Says She Has Not Watched Stolen Sex Tape 'to This Day': 'It Was Very Hurtful'
Robbie Coltrane
Remembering the 'Harry Potter' Actors We've Lost Through the Years
HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX, Alan Rickman, 2007.
Alan Rickman's Diary Reveals Why He Kept 'Harry Potter' Role Through Hard Times: 'It's Your Story'
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke