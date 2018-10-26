J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp Take You Inside Grindelwald's Mind in New Fantastic Beasts Clip

The plot of the upcoming Harry Potter spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, feels eerily similar to what’s been happening politically across the globe in the past several years, where politicians use fear tactics to convince voters to join their side.

In the new clip “Grindelwald’s Vision,” Potter author and Crimes writer JK Rowling and the film’s actors Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterson open up about what drives the dark wizard and his desire to have total rule over the muggle (non-magic) world.

“Grindelwald, who’s this very, very powerful, manipulative menace to the world, is convinced that the only way forward is total domination over the people,” Depp, who plays the dark wizard, says in the clip.

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

And Waterson agrees, saying Grindelwald personifies “the extreme danger of a person who has figured out how to use fear to control.”

The new clip, which was released in partnership with AT&T as part of a marketing campaign that will include a Wizarding World online fan hub and tons of behind-the-scenes clips, also includes Johnny Depp staying in character and speaking with a flawless British accent.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters on Nov. 16