Jingle All the Way's Rita Wilson Jokes 'I'm Often Haunted by My Movies at the Christmas Season'

Rita Wilson feels the love this holiday season.

"I am a big believer in gratitude. I wake up every morning, I say a prayer of gratitude; I say one before I go to bed at night," the actress-singer, 65, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Gratitude is the antidote to fear, and there's always something to be thankful for. Always."

Wilson's new movie Love Is Love Is Love (out now on demand) carries that message through three stories of love and loss. The mom of two plays a songwriter who honors a friend who died at a luncheon with the woman's daughter and other people from the pal's life.

"There's something very beautiful about recreating a person's life by what that person meant to you," Wilson, married to actor Tom Hanks since 1988, says.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Rita Wilson attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 05, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The country star penned a song for the film, called "Because Love," and enjoys roles that allow her to combine her love of acting and music.

"Can they bring back Glee or something?" Wilson jokes of musical acting parts. "I love music and songwriting because it feels like the part of myself that gets to say what I want to say. I have more control over that. In acting, you're waiting around for interesting material or you're having to create it yourself, and it's an interesting conundrum for women that are not 25 years old."

While Wilson feels encouraged by the uptick in roles for women of all ages, "it's not enough," she says. "There's a whole segment of society that has something to say about what happens in your life when you get older, what happens in your marriages, what happens in your friendships, what happens in your career. There's no timeframe for being creative and pursuing the things that you love."

Although Wilson always loved music, she didn't start creating it until approximately a decade ago thanks to support from friends like the late screenwriter-director Nora Ephron and songwriter Kara DioGuardi.

"I said, 'I wanted to write music, I wish I could.' She said, 'Why don't you?'" Wilson recalls of DioGuardi, 51. "I said, 'Because I don't play an instrument, I don't read music.' She said, 'Yes, neither do I, but do you have something you want to say?' When she put it like that, everything opened up for me."

Now, "all my stories are in my songs," Wilson says.

Though Wilson continues to act and release music, the "Count Your Blessings" singer — who, along with Hanks, 66, were among the first stars diagnosed with COVID-19 — confesses that the lockdown gave her the gift of slowing down.

"I was the quiet that was so meaningful. It was the not rushing to do something, it was not being in traffic," she says. "It was connecting in a way that you're with your family, [if you're] lucky enough to be with your family together, that was wonderful."

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Credit: Rita Wilson/Instagram

During a season filled with loved ones, Wilson says she likes to keep the attention off herself, at least when it comes to rewatching her movies — even seasonal favorite Jingle All the Way (streaming on Hulu and Disney+).

"I have an odd relationship with watching myself on screen," Wilson explains. "It's like, you see it once to see what you did and then you don't really need to see it again. But I'm often haunted by my movies at the Christmas season, like Jingle All The Way, I'm like, 'It's back!'"

But Wilson remains grateful. "I'm so thankful to have done all of the stuff that I've done," she says. "I've learned from everything."