Jimmy Kimmel Takes Gwyneth Paltrow's Sexual Wellness Pills Live On Air: 'Hope Nothing Happens'

The actress, 49, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, where she shared how she found couples for her new Netflix series about sex and intimacy, and even let host Jimmy Kimmel test out some exciting new additions to her Goop gift guide, which include sex drive supplement pills.

Paltrow told Kimmel, 53, that she was inspired to create her new docuseries Sex, Love & Goop to show the importance of intimacy.

"People who've been in long term, intimate relationships or even shorter intimate relationships, things can come up really quickly that feel like disconnects or that keep you not quite telling yourself the whole truth," she said. "So we thought it would be really interesting to make a show around this subject because it's an area where what is out of alignment in your life, it's gonna show up in how you are with your partner."

Gwyneth Paltrow on Connecting Couples with Sex Experts & Goop’s DTF Supplements & Compression Boots Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Goop founder explained that she and her team found the couples featured in the series through a casting process — not through Craigslist, as Kimmel joked earlier in the show.

"They were so brave, so amazing and really willing to be incredibly vulnerable on TV in order to try and get closer to themselves and their partners," Paltrow said. "So I was super impressed with them. I've had so much amazing feedback from the show, that it's helped so many people, it's helped couples have difficult conversations with each other."

She added, "I thank the couples for coming forward and putting themselves on the line like that."

Kimmel had some props ready for Paltrow's appearance on his show, including a wooden "wolverine claw" used by a therapist in Sex, Love & Goop to demonstrate the different "sexual blueprints." Paltrow put the claw to the test on Kimmel, prompting the host to put his leg up on his desk so she could run the wooden piece down it.

While Kimmel said the wolverine claw was just "alright," he was more intrigued by an item featured in Paltrow's Goop gift guide: DTF pills, described by the company as "a daily supplement formulated to support women's sexual desire, arousal, and mood."

Kimmel hinted at the purpose of the supplements, telling the audience, "we know from Jersey Shore what it stands for."

"Does this really work?" he asked Paltrow, who confirmed with a confident "yes." But Kimmel didn't just take her word for it. He decided to try the pills for himself.

"What happens if a man eats them?" he asked Paltrow, who egged him on by replying, "Should we find out?"

While Paltrow told him "women are supposed to take two" of the pills, Kimmel upped the dose for himself. "I'm going to take four and we'll see what happens … I hope nothing happens right away," he told her, before downing the four capsules at once.

After watching Kimmel pop the four pills, Paltrow quipped that his wife, Molly McNearney, would be in for an interesting evening.

"Molly is in for it!" she joked.

Paltrow previously told PEOPLE she hopes her series can "give everyone permission to be brave and connect with themselves and ask crazy questions," adding, "Sex can be a fascinating barometer for how honest you're being in your own life."