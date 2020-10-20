Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Makes Jimmy Kimmel Take Off His Pants in Wild Prank

Borat is back and had his sights set on Jimmy Kimmel for his latest round of hijinks.

Sacha Baron Cohen made an appearance as the comedy movie character on the Monday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the 49-year-old actor trolled the late-night host, 52, about his coronavirus precautions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Donning his signature grey suit, Borat began his guest appearance by holding a magnifying glass and a frying pan that he used to search for — and then smash — any bits of COVID-19 that he said he could find.

Then, sitting back down to begin his interview, Borat interrupted Kimmel's opening remarks and procured his own set of health-related questions for the comedian, asking Kimmel when was the last time he consumed unpasteurized children’s blood as a "Hollywood elite."

As Kimmel laughed along with Borat's pranks, the fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan then said it was time to move on to the physical part of the exam, where he pulled out a giant wooden stick with a thermometer attached to it.

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

After a few attempts to get Kimmel to use the temperature taking device in his rear were unsuccessful, Borat poked fun at Kimmel some more, before he pulled out another device that was designed to remove the television personality's pants so that he could inspect his private area for the novel coronavirus.

Borat was successfully able to unzip Kimmel's fly front with the clamp before he told Kimmel that he needed him to then make a "liquid release" in a cup.

Holding up two canisters of white fluids that were blurred out by cameras, Borat told Kimmel that he already retrieved one each from fellow comedians Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien.

"This one is from Fallon," Borat said. "I didn't do an interview with him, he just gave it to me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the next segment after the commercial break, Borat’s teenage daughter Tutar appeared before viewers watching, where the hijinks continued as she attempted to steal a portrait from the studio. However, Tutar also made it known that she also wanted Kimmel's pants.

A reluctant Kimmel told Tutar that she could have them after the episode wrapped, which sent her into a fit of rage. With Borat imploring Kimmel to give in to her demands, the comedian removed his trousers and handed them over to Tutar.

Kimmel then drew the line when he was asked for his underwear before Borat also told him that Tutar was interested in becoming his wife.

"That's very nice, that's very flattering," Kimmel said. "I am already married though."

Image zoom Borat (2006) 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The guest appearance on Kimmel's show comes just days before the release of the Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The sequel to the popular 2006 comedy, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23.

The original film followed Borat, a popular reporter from Kazakhstan, as he travels to the United States to film a documentary on what makes the country great.