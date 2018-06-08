Jimmy Kimmel Reveals George Clooney's 'Best Prank of All' Involved Roseanne Barr

Friends of George Clooney know to watch their backs.

The actor, and well-known prankster, 57, was honored at Thursday’s AFI Life Achievement Award gala and Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to recall some of Clooney’s most mischievous tricks of the past.

“George once filled Bill Murray’s suitcase with gravel. He filled Chris O’Donnell’s car with popcorn,” said Kimmel. “But maybe the best prank of all happened when he was back on Roseanne and he convinced her to open a Twitter account,” he joked.

Clooney appeared on Roseanne from 1988 to 1991 as Booker Brooks, a foreman at the factory where Roseanne worked, who also dated Jackie (played by Laurie Metcalf).

At the AFI event presented by Audi, several stars took the stage to toast their friend including Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Don Cheadle, Courteney Cox, and Bill Murray.

Clooney was laughing through out the night as he sat next to his parents, Nick and Nina, and his wife Amal who later gave a moving speech about her husband.

While on stage, Kimmel also recalled the time he too was fooled by Clooney.

“George told me no one had every swam four laps in his pool without coming up for air and for whatever reason I accepted the challenge. Everyone gathered around the pool. I jumped in and I swam the first lap. I swam the second lap. I swam the third lap all under water,” explained Kimmel. “I made it to the end and when I came up triumphantly panting for air after setting the official pool record at George Clooney’s house, no one was there. George had escorted everyone back into the house. I celebrated alone.”

The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney airs on Thursday, June 21 on TNT.